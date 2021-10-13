New data shows a railway between Springfield, Hartford, Boston could bring thousands of jobs to the region

Regional News

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The fight continues for more rail service here in Connecticut and throughout southern New England.

Regional leaders are trying to get federal funding to create a new east-west rail line. It would connect Hartford to Springfield to Boston.

A new analysis shows putting in that new railway would help bring back tens of thousands of high-earning jobs to the Hartford-Springfield region.

Mayor Luke Bronin (D-Hartford) said during a meeting Wednesday, “It’s absolutely nuts that you cannot take a regular high-performance, reliable commuter train from Springfield to Boston…and the fact that sitting here in Hartford, the capitol of Connecticut, there is no direct way to get to Boston is equally crazy.”

Those leaders say this new analysis is another step to meet the federal requirements to propose the project.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford Healthcare moving headquarters to downtown Hartford

News /

Hartford institution making global impact unveils new name, logo

News /

Republicans unveil “A Safer CT Plan” – Democrats say it would roll back years of progress

News /

CT leaders lay out plan to combat social media's effects on children

News /

Heart transplant doctor shares important milestone at Hartford Hospital

News /

Federal officials visit Hartford to talk about efforts to combat drug addiction

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss