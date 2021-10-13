New data shows a railway between Springfield, Hartford, Boston could bring thousands of jobs to the region

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The fight continues for more rail service here in Connecticut and throughout southern New England.

Regional leaders are trying to get federal funding to create a new east-west rail line. It would connect Hartford to Springfield to Boston.

A new analysis shows putting in that new railway would help bring back tens of thousands of high-earning jobs to the Hartford-Springfield region.

Mayor Luke Bronin (D-Hartford) said during a meeting Wednesday, “It’s absolutely nuts that you cannot take a regular high-performance, reliable commuter train from Springfield to Boston…and the fact that sitting here in Hartford, the capitol of Connecticut, there is no direct way to get to Boston is equally crazy.”

Those leaders say this new analysis is another step to meet the federal requirements to propose the project.