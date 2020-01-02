Thousands register after New Hampshire allows sports betting

(AP) — New Hampshire has become the second New England state to offer sports betting.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu placed the first bet Monday on the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl.
The bet kicks off sports betting that will be offered online and on mobile devices after the state approved a six-year contract with DraftKings to operate sports books in the state.
The New Hampshire State Lottery says that more than 6,000 people registered to bet on sports. More than $250,000 were wagered in one day.
The lottery says it’s seeing a significant number of Massachusetts residents registering and playing in New Hampshire.
The U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 paved the way for states to allow sports betting. It is underway in 13 other states including Rhode Island.