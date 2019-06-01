Regional News

New Hampshire Judge will not reconsider lawsuit against Middletown native Nathan carman

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 05:17 PM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 10:25 PM EDT

(WTNH) - A New Hampshire judge will not reconsider a lawsuit against a Middletown native accused by relatives of killing his wealthy grandfather for inheritance money. 

The judge threw out the suit filed by his aunts against Nathan Carman earlier this month, ruling the case was not in his jurisdiction.

Carman's aunts say he killed his wealthy grandfather at his Windsor home in 2013 and that he's responsible for  the disappearance of his mother as well.

The two of them had gone on a fishing trip in 2016. 

