New Hampshire Judge will not reconsider lawsuit against Middletown native Nathan carman

(WTNH) - A New Hampshire judge will not reconsider a lawsuit against a Middletown native accused by relatives of killing his wealthy grandfather for inheritance money.

The judge threw out the suit filed by his aunts against Nathan Carman earlier this month, ruling the case was not in his jurisdiction.

Related: Judge dismisses upcoming inheritance trial over residency

Carman's aunts say he killed his wealthy grandfather at his Windsor home in 2013 and that he's responsible for the disappearance of his mother as well.

The two of them had gone on a fishing trip in 2016.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.