Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

New York elementary school students enjoying book vending machine

Regional News

by: George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Students at Riverside Elementary School in New York are being rewarded for their good deeds with new books.

Thanks to the Parent/Faculty Organization of Riverside, and the generosity of Hunt Engineering and the Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and the Finger Lakes, Inc., a customized “Book Vending Machine” is now a permanent fixture just inside the school’s vestibule.

Students can receive tokens from their teachers for the machine whenever they’re seen doing a good deed. Their friends can also report whenever someone helps them if a teacher doesn’t see it.

“That gives them a great incentive for them inside, and promotes literacy throughout,” said Riverside Principal Heather Donovan.

The vending machine offers over a dozen books for students to take home and keep.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss