AVON, N.Y. (WTNH)– A teen in New York is pushing for a big change to the Super Bowl. 16-year-old Frank wants it to be held on a Saturday, instead of a Sunday.

Frank said, “Schools are not open the next day. There’s school the next morning or work. Might as well put it Saturday.”

He started a petition online. It’s gotten over 8,000 signatures so far.

With the Big Game being less than two weeks away, he’s pushing for the change to start next year, not this year.

