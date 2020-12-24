New York’s commuter railroads meet federal safety deadline

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s two commuter railroads have met a federally mandated deadline to install an emergency braking system.

Officials from the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North announced Wednesday they have achieved full implementation of positive train control, a computerized system that can safeguard against human or mechanical error.

U.S. freight and commuter railroads had to have the system in operation by Dec. 31 or face sanctions and fines.

Federal regulators say positive train control could have prevented thousands of rail accidents over the last several decades, including a 2013 crash in the Bronx that killed four people when the engineer fell asleep at the controls.