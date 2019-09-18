No more elephants at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP/WTNH) – Beulah the Elephant is no longer one of the attractions at The Big E.

Big E spokesperson Catherine Pappas told News 8’s sister station 22News the elephant has returned to R.W. Commerford’s farm in Goshen, Connecticut.

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service told 22News and News 8 Beulah has died, which is why it was removed from the fairgrounds. The cause of the elephant’s death is not known.

Last year, 22News received numerous messages from viewers concerned about the condition of ‘Beulah’ and another elephant, ‘Minnie,’ at The Big E. At the time, owner Tim Commerford told 22News the animals are highly regulated and highly monitored and that they retire when they are too old to perform.

This year, the Western Massachusetts Animal Rights Advocates group continued their protests of animals at The Big E outside the fair’s gates.