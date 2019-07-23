1  of  2
Breaking News
NWS confirms tornado on Cape Cod, thousands without power Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”

NWS confirms tornado on Cape Cod, thousands without power

Regional News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

YARMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado has touched down on Cape Cod.

The service said the tornado struck Yarmouth just after noon on Tuesday. No additional information on the tornado’s strength was released and there were no immediate reports of damage.

The weather service had issued a tornado warning for the Cape and the islands of Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard as a series of powerful rainstorms with high winds moved across the peninsula during the busy tourist season.

A wind gust of 69 mph was reported on Martha’s Vineyard.

Utility Eversource is reporting widespread power outages on Cape Cod, including about 35% of customers in Harwich and nearly 30% of customers in Mashpee.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss