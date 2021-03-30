NY lawmakers pass pot legalization, sending bill to governor

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York would legalize possession of small amounts of marijuana and eventually allow marijuana sales to people over the age of 21 under a bill that passed the Senate and Assembly Tuesday.

Legislative leaders will now send the bill to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The governor has ten days to approve or veto a bill once it lands on his desk, otherwise, the bill becomes law. He has said he will sign it. It has taken years for the state’s lawmakers to come to a consensus on how to legalize recreational marijuana in New York. New York would become the 16th state to legalize marijuana sales to adults.