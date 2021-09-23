NY man surprised with 25-year-old traffic ticket in the mail

NEW YORK (WTNH) — A man in New York got quite the surprise in the mail this week – a 25-year-old traffic ticket!

Hans – who asked only to be identified by his first name – hasn’t lived in Albany in more than two decases. But an order of suspension for a driving ticket from 1996 was sent to his mother’s house this week.

Hans says it took hours and many calls to DMV offices around the state to figure out where the ticket came from.

Hans recounted one of his calls, “He said, ‘yeah, we’ve been a little bit behind here.’ I literally burst out laughing because a quarter of a century is a little behind in your paperwork.”

Frank Merola, the Rensselaer County clerk, explained, “Courts decide they’re going to clean up their old records and they look to get that money back in.”

If a person doesn’t pay the ticket or chooses to fight it, their driving privileges in New York would be suspended, and if they’re caught driving they could get another ticket, be arrested, or have their car towed.