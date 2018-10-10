Regional News

NYC Mayor signs "Gender X" legislation into law

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 10:49 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2018 10:49 PM EDT

WTNH - New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio has signed a bill that adds a third gender category on birth certificates issued in the big apple. 

In addition to the "m" for male and "f" for female, the new, non-binary identity category is called "x."

It's for people who do not consider their gender male or female.

Transgender activists hailed the move Tuesday. 

New York City residents can now submit an affidavit asking for a change in their gender identity.

