NYC teacher lifts spirits with colorful sidewalk chalk art, inspirational quotes

QUEENS, NY (WTNH) — A New York City teacher wanting to lift up the spirits of students learning from home decided to inspire them in a special way: with art.

Jennifer started doing chalk art around her Queens neighborhood back in March. She started drawing characters and writing inspirational quotes to stay positive during these challenging times.

A kindness her neighbors noticed. “She does that every day,” Jeff Durante said. “Kids come by and they see that and they just see the remarkable work that she does.”

Jennifer Marino-Bonventre explained, “We heard children outside very excited and we heard, ‘Oh look Winnie the Pooh, Winnie the Pooh!’ So, the next day I came out and drew something else. And it continued.”

People have dropped of chalk, flowers, and even signs to show their gratitude for her talent and for the hope it brings. And get this, Jennifer isn’t even an art teacher; she actually teaches English.