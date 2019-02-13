NYPD mourns detective killed by friendly fire

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Police Department is mourning a detective killed by friendly fire while responding to a robbery at a cellphone store.

Police Commissioner James O'Neill says Det. Brian Simonsen was shot in the chest Tuesday night as multiple officers fired on the suspect at a T-Mobile store in Queens.

Sgt. Matthew Gorman suffered a leg wound.

Both of the officers who were shot during the chaotic scene were in plainclothes.

O'Neill says the robbery suspect, a 27-year-old man with an extensive criminal record, had an imitation firearm. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

A police official identified him on Wednesday as Christopher Ransom of Brooklyn. The official was not authorized to discuss the case publicly and therefore spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.