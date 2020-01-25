NYPD officer, fiancee charged in boy’s death

(WTNH) — A NYPD officer has been charged with second degree murder in the death of his 8-year-old son.

Police said the boy, who had autism, was kept overnight in a freezing garage, eventually dying from hypothermia.

The father then called police to say the boy fell in the driveway and lost consciousness. The medical examiner ruled the death as a homicide given the circumstances that the father and his fiance were arrested.

A neighbor said, “If they’re found guilty, they should go to prison for the rest of their lives. You know, so this is just a horrible, horrible thing. And our heart is breaking as a community. Everyone is appalled and upset.”

Five other kids in the home have since been removed. He’s been suspended from the NYPD without pay. He also made a GoFundMe page before his arrest for his son’s funeral expenses, which raised $16,000.