Over 1,000 honor limo crash victims at vigil

(AP) - Over 1,000 people have jammed a riverside park to honor the victims of a limo crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York.

Some relatives of the dead shed tears as local officials expressed solidarity with them at Monday's vigil in Amsterdam, New York. Some victims lived in the small city.

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko told the families, in his words, "We are crushed with you, we are crushed for you." He's a Democrat from Amsterdam.

The ceremony ended with participants lifting candles above their heads to signal unity and perseverance.

The 19-seater limo ran a stop sign and hit a parked SUV on Saturday in Schoharie. Two pedestrians and all 18 people in the limo died. The passengers were headed to a 30th birthday party.