Peter Manfredonia expected to be extradited to CT on Friday after being arrested in Maryland

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — The 23-year-old UConn student arrested after a six-day manhunt in connection with two Connecticut homicides and a series of other crimes is expected to be back in Connecticut State Police custody Friday, according to a source.

Peter Manfredonia was arrested in Hagerstown, Maryland, on May 28 after a manhunt that led state and federal authorities across Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland. He was apprehended when a Maryland police detective recognized his red shoes at a truck stop.

Manfredonia was wanted in the killing of 62-year-old Theodore DeMers, of Willington, the assault of John Franco, of Willington, the killing of 23-year-old Nicholas J. Eisele, of Derby and the kidnapping of a woman believed to be Eisele’s girlfriend, who was taken from their home.

Charges against Manfredonia are still pending. He is expected to face murder, home invasion and kidnapping charges.

During his time as a fugitive, Manfredonia is also suspected of stealing several vehicles.

It is expected that early Friday morning Manfredonia will be turned over to CT State Police Troop C and that he will appear before a judge in the morning.

