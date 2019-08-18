Plane crashes into home in upstate New York, killing 1 on board and 1 on ground

Two people were killed when a plane crashed into a home in Union Vale, N.Y., on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Photo: ABC News

(ABC NEWS) — Two people are dead after a small plane crashed into a home in upstate New York on Saturday. A person on the plane was killed as well as one person on the ground, officials said.

The Cessna 303 aircraft crashed into the home at about 4:30 p.m. in Union Vale, New York, near Poughkeepsie. There were three people on board the plane, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, and three people in the house, New York State Police Capt. Paul DeQuarto said.

“The aircraft departed from Republic Airport in Farmingdale, N.Y., and was headed to Sky Acres Airport in LaGrangeville, N.Y.,” a statement from the FAA said.

Two people on the plane survived the crash, but one on board was killed, according to officials.

“I saw the house completely engulfed in flames,” neighbor Rick Plambeck said. “There was a woman in the house and she jumped out of the window onto a ladder with her dog and she told us that there was a man in the house, which was her father. But we didn’t know, or see him at all.

“The plane was in the back of the house, on the back porch.”

DeQuarto initially said there were three people inside the house, with one uninjured, one suffering life-threatening injuries and another that was unaccounted for. Hours later, a New York State Police spokesperson said one of the people inside the house had died.

The spokesperson was unsure if it was the person with life-threatening injuries or the missing person who was dead.

The FAA is investigating the accident, while the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the cause.