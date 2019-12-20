Police identify suspect of deadly Rhode Island housing complex shooting

(WTNH) — The suspect of the fatal housing complex shooting in Westerly, Rhode Island has been identified.

Sister station WPRI reports the suspect was identified Friday as Joseph Giacello, 66. He was found dead inside his housing unit following the incident on Thursday.

“The suspect was located through video surveillance at the front office where one of the victims was,” R.I. State Police Col. James Manni said Thursday. “The door was opened, the robot entered and found the suspect who appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The incident took place around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the main lobby area of the Babcock Village housing complex.

WPRI reports Julie Lynn Cardinal, 47, of Westerly, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say she was a manager at the housing complex along with Robin Moss, who was also shot.

Moss, 38, of Cranston, is currently in critical condition at the hospital, according to police.

The final victim, Donna Thornley, 66, was a resident of Babcock Village and police say she’s in stable condition.

A motive for the shooting is still unclear, according to WPRI.