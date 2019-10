(WTNH) — Police in New Hampshire are responding to a shooting at a church in Pelham Saturday afternoon.

New Hampshire ABC Affiliate WMUR reports the shooting occurred at the New England Pentecostal Church just after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu Tweeted an update around noon on Saturday.

State officials are on scene assisting local first responders in the response and investigation of a shooting in Pelham, NH. While this remains a very active scene, the State of New Hampshire will provide all necessary resources to support the community and our local partners. — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) October 12, 2019

WMUR reports there are no fatalities, one injury, and a suspect is in custody.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.