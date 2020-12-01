Police arrest 2 Hartford men connected to Vermont shooting, suspected shooter at large

NEWPORT, Vt. – Police in Newport, Vermont are searching for the third suspect and alleged shooter on a Monday morning shooting.

According to officers, Newport police responded to the Waterfront Plaza for a report of a shooting. Officers located a male victim at the scene who had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was identified as Donta Flowers Sr., 44 of Hartford, and was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in stable condition.

Police determined that the shooting occurred in the back seat of a white sedan after an argument between the victim and another person. Besides the victim, three other individuals were in the car and believed to be involved – 23-year-old suspects Wilfredo Cerpa and Michael Alamo. Cerpa was in the driver’s seat while Alamo was in the passenger seat at the time of the shooting and fled the scene.

Both Cerpa and Alamo were apprehended Monday morning.

MICHAEL-ALAMO

WILFREDO CERPA

Police are actively searching for the third suspect and alleged shooter – 26-year-old Jaquan Flintroy of Hartford.

JAQUAN FLINTROY

Cerpa was held on $50,000 bail and Alamo was held on $25,000 bail. Both have been arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.