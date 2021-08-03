Regional governors, including Lamont, call for Gov. Cuomo’s resignation

Conn. (WTNH) — Regional governors are calling for the resignation of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Tuesday following the release of results from an investigation that found he sexually harassed multiple current and former state government employees.

In a joint statement from Governor Ned Lamont of Connecticut, Governor Dan McKee of Rhode Island, Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey, and Governor Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania, the state leaders said, “We are appalled at the findings of the independent investigation by the New York Attorney General. Governor Cuomo should resign from office.”

This comes as President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and a list of other lawmakers also called for Cuomo’s resignation.

The Associated Press reports, in an announcement Tuesday morning, state Attorney General Letitia James detailed, “Specifically, the investigation found that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former New York State employees by engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive sexual nature, that created a hostile work environment for women.”