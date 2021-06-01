Rhode Island monument vandalized on Memorial Day

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police in Rhode Island are investigating after the Providence War Memorial was vandalized Monday morning, according to Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi.

Verdi said the vandalism was reported around 8:15 a.m. Monday. The monument is located across the street from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in La Salle Square.

Several of the stones that make up the monument were covered in black spray paint. The monument is a memorial for all Providence residents who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The spray paint was seen being removed from the stones early Tuesday morning.

Verdi didn’t say whether police were searching for any persons of interest but did confirm the investigation is ongoing.

WPRI reached out to Mayor Jorge Elorza regarding the vandalism, but has yet to hear back.