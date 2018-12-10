Round trip bus rides to MGM Springfield begin Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WTNH) - MGM Springfield is doing even more to battle Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods.
On Monday, MGM began its door-to-door bus service in Massachusetts and Connecticut.
Now, people who want to hit the casino can book a round trip ticket on one of the casino's new private buses.
Related Content: MGM Springfield offers round trip rides from Connecticut for $20
In Connecticut, you have to be from Enfield or Windsor Locks to take advantage of the service.
It costs $20 for a round trip ticket.
Do you think you would take the bus?
