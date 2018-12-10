Regional News

Round trip bus rides to MGM Springfield begin Monday

Posted: Dec 10, 2018 03:08 PM EST

Updated: Dec 10, 2018 06:35 PM EST

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WTNH) - MGM Springfield is doing even more to battle Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods.

On Monday, MGM began its door-to-door bus service in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Now, people who want to hit the casino can book a round trip ticket on one of the casino's new private buses.

In Connecticut, you have to be from Enfield or Windsor Locks to take advantage of the service.

It costs $20 for a round trip ticket.

Do you think you would take the bus?

