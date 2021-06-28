Sacred Heart University community mourns loss of former Pioneers star football player in RI shooting

(WTNH) — The Sacred Heart University community is mourning the loss of a former Pioneers star football player.

Keshaudas Spence, 29, was killed in a shooting in Pawtucket, Rhode Island over the weekend.

Spence played four years for the Sacred Heart football team and remains the program’s all-time leading rusher.

The running back helped lead the Pioneers to back-to-back conference titles in 2013 and 2014.

His former Coach Mark Nofri was stunned by the loss. He spoke to News 8 Monday.

“Once I got the news it was pretty heartwrenching and, you know, it was very upsetting to hear about such a young person at age 29. And to know him like we did, and be with him for four or five years, you’re with them morning, noon, and night. You treat them like your own kids; it was very upsetting and heartwrenching, to say the least.”

After his collegiate career ended, Spence spent time with two NFL teams – Jacksonville and Washington – as an undrafted rookie free agent.