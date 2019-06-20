Self-help guru convicted in lurid sex-trafficking case
NEW YORK (AP) - The guru of a cult-like self-improvement group that attracted heiresses and Hollywood actresses was convicted Wednesday of turning his female devotees into his sex slaves through such means as shame, punishment and nude blackmail photos.
A jury in federal court in Brooklyn took less than five hours to find 58-year-old Keith Raniere guilty on all counts of sex-trafficking and coercing women into sex.
"Raniere was truly a modern-day Svengali," Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue said outside court, calling him a lying manipulator who "ruined marriages, careers, fortunes and lives."
Raniere, a short, bespectacled figure who wore pullover sweaters in court, listened attentively but showed no reaction as he learned the verdict. His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said Raniere plans to appeal. He could get 15 years to life in prison at sentencing Sept. 25.
"It's a very sad day for him," Agnifilo said. "I think he's not surprised, but he maintains that he didn't mean to do anything wrong."
Raniere once had an international following with a foothold in Hollywood with his Albany-area group, NXIVM, pronounced NEHK-see-uhm. His adherents included actress Allison Mack of TV's "Smallville"; an heiress to the Seagram's liquor fortune, Clare Bronfman; and a daughter of TV star Catherine Oxenberg of "Dynasty" fame.
"This was a very frightening group," Oxenberg said after the verdict. Her daughter India left NXIVM after her mother spoke out against it.
"I had to save a child who was caught in the grips of this cult, so I wasn't going to stop until I succeeded," Oxenberg said.
Prosecutors told jurors that Raniere — known to his followers as "Vanguard" and revered as "the smartest man in the world" — was actually a creepy con man who barely got passing grades in college.
A sorority made up of some NXIVM members, sometimes called "The Vow," was created to satisfy his "desire for sex, power and control," prosecutor Moira Penza said in closing arguments .
According to testimony, Raniere's "slaves" were forced to give up "collateral" — nude photos and other material — to keep them in line.
Among the more damning allegations against Raniere were that he had some women branded with his initials and that he started having sex with a follower when she was 15. Prosecutors said he took nude photos of the teen that were shown, one by one, to the eight women and four men on the jury.
Raniere kept the photos stashed in his private study as "a trophy" of "his sexual conquest," Penza said.
The defense argued that Raniere was a genuine believer in unconventional means for self-improvement and that all his sexual encounters with female followers were consensual. His behavior could be seen as "repulsive and offensive, but we don't convict people in this country for being repulsive or offensive," Agnifilo told the jury.
Raniere was arrested at a Mexican hideout in 2018 following an investigation into his group. Mack and Bronfman were indicted with him but pleaded guilty . Mack admitted helping Raniere assemble his harem and collect "collateral"; Bronfman confessed to committing financial crimes for him.
They didn't testify, leaving a cooperating member of his inner circle and three victims from the secret sorority as the key witnesses.
One victim described being confined to a bedroom for more than 700 days on orders from Raniere as punishment for showing interest in another man. Another said she was blindfolded and bound to a table so that another woman could perform a sex act on her.
More Stories
-
- Self-help guru convicted in lurid sex-trafficking case
- 'Jeopardy!' champion James Holzhauer donates portion of winnings in honor of Trebek
- WEST HAVEN PD: Searching for suspect that robbed a Bank of America
- Madison teacher claims she was fired from teaching job after posting semi-nudes in support of Trump
- Country Time Lemonade advocating to legalize all lemonade stands across the country
- PD: Woman severely injured by compactor at NSA Supermarket
- David Ortiz was not the target of the shooting in Dominican Republic, police say
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Invasive insects are continuing to kill our Connecticut trees
Ash trees and oak trees are becoming more and more scarce across the state of Connecticut all because of the invasive Emerald Ash Borer and Gypsy Moths.Read More »
- Eye on the Storm - Hurricane season by the experts
- Jupiter will get so close to Earth this month that the planet and its largest moons will be visible
- The science behind studying mosquitoes this season
- Safety dos and don'ts of handling a tornado outbreak
- Preparing for Hurricane Season
- After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
- Cloudy with passing showers Thursday morning
Don't Miss
High school graduation season…
Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Self-help guru convicted in lurid sex-trafficking case
The guru of a cult-like self-improvement group that attracted heiresses and...Read More »
-
Travelers champ Bubba Watson brings pop-up candy shop to the championships
Three-time Travelers champion Bubba Watson has not had any trouble finding...Read More »
-
WEST HAVEN PD: Searching for suspect that robbed a Bank of America
West Haven police are looking for a suspect that robbed a Bank of America on...Read More »
-
Madison teacher claims she was fired from teaching job after posting semi-nudes in support of Trump
A teacher at a private school in Madison claims she was fired for posing...Read More »
-
PD: Woman severely injured by compactor at NSA Supermarket
New London police report they responded to a store compactor injury at NSA...Read More »
Video Center
-
Police department in California activates its own robocop
Watch out RoboCop; there's a new sheriff in this California town.Read More »
-
Self-help guru convicted in lurid sex-trafficking case
The guru of a cult-like self-improvement group that attracted heiresses and Hollywood actresses was convicted Wednesday of turning his female devotees into his sex slaves through such means as shame, punishment and nude blackmail photos.Read More »
-
'Why not now?' Lawmakers debate reparations for slavery
The debate over reparations catapulted from the campaign trail to Congress on Wednesday as lawmakers heard impassioned testimony for and against the idea of providing compensation for America's history of slavery and racial discrimination.Rep. SheiRead More »