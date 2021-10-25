Sen. Blumenthal reacts to report that undocumented immigrants flown into New York were bussed into CT

(WTNH) – A report in the New York Post is creating some buzz in Connecticut. The paper reported that undocumented immigrants were flown into Westchester County, New York and some were bussed into Connecticut.

News 8 spoke with Senator Richard Blumenthal about it.

The report talked about flights from Texas in the middle of the night to the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York. Little has been said about the number of people coming, but there are reports some of the immigrants were then bussed to Danbury and Bridgeport.

The White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about this at a briefing and said, “I’m not sure it was in the middle of the night.”

“If it is family reunification, if these children are brought to New York or New York State so they can be reunited, we might not know about it. That’s what these government agencies are supposed to be doing,” Blumenthal said.

News 8 doesn’t know how many undocumented immigrants have come into Connecticut or where they might have gone.

There has been no official statement on that, but Blumenthal said he was asking.