WESTERLY, Rhode Island (WTNH)– Change of plans if you’re heading to Misquamicut Beach in Rhode Island on Friday!

A shark has just been spotted in the ocean there!

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has confirmed that there was a shark sighting at Misquamicut Beach.

Change of plans if you're heading to Misquamicut Beach today!! The Rhode Island Dept of Environmental Management just confirmed there was a shark sighting there. Swimmers were told to get out of the water. pic.twitter.com/1CauGupMXd — Ashley Baylor (@Ash_Baylor) August 2, 2019

Swimmers were told to get out of the water at this time.