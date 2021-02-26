Six Flags New England hiring thousands for 2021 season during 3-day virtual event

AGAWAM, Mass. (WTNH) — Six Flags New England is set to hire thousands of seasonal employees for the 2021 season in a three-day virtual hiring event.

People ages 16 and over interested in working for Six Flags are invited to the rapid hiring event happening Friday, Feb. 26 through Sunday, Feb. 28.

The amusement park will be hiring 3,000 people for all seasonal positions, including ride operations, food service, lifeguarding, entertainment, safety and security, and more.

Benefits include virtual training sessions, positions starting at $13.50 an hour, flexible scheduling, a comprehensive safety plan for employees and park guests, and early access to the park’s new ride, Supergirl Sky Flyer.

Those interested can apply at sixflags.com/jobs. From there, applicants will be directed to the rapid and virtual hiring process.