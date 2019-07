In this July 17, 2018, photograph, ramp workers prepare a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 for departure to Denver from Minneapolis International Airport in Minneapolis. Southwest Airlines overcame rising fuel prices to top profit expectations, though an inflight disaster in which a passenger was killed had an adverse effect on revenue. Second-quarter earnings were $733 million, […]

(WTNH)–Southwest Airlines will be pulling their services from Newark Liberty Airport later this year.

They say it’s because of delays caused by the FAA’s grounding of the Boeing 737 Max.

Southwest said it will now focus its operations in the New York area at LaGuardia. Workers from Newark will be offered jobs there.

The change will happen November 3rd.