St. Patrick’s Cathedral resumes indoor public Sunday Mass

NEW YORK (AP/WTNH) — St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City held its first indoor Mass in three months Sunday, with precautions against the coronavirus in place.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan led the 10:15 a.m. Mass on Sunday. Capacity was limited to 25% and people had to follow federal health guidelines that include wearing face coverings and staying at least 6 feet apart.

The state eased restrictions on religious gatherings earlier this month as part of its phase two of reopening amid declining coronavirus cases.

St. Patrick’s has been holding mass by livestream only since March. The faithful were allowed inside the cathedral starting June 1, but only to pray.