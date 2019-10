FILE – In this July 31, 2018, file photo, an employee of Honda Motor Co. cleans a Honda car displayed at its headquarters in Tokyo. Honda is recalling about 232,000 2018 Accord vehicles and 2019 Insight hybrid cars in the U.S. for malfunctioning software for the rear camera display. Honda said Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, […]

(CNN) — Thieves are stealing airbags from cars.

Police in Medford, Massachusetts say the crooks are smashing car windows, then ripping out the airbags.

They’ve been specifically targeting Honda Accords.

It’s estimated that about 50,000 air bags are stolen every year.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau says they’re a hot commodity on the black market.

Police say to watch out for strange cars or people that may be chasing a car.