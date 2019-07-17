Thompson man charged with sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl

WEBSTER, Mass. (WTNH) — A 35-year-old Connecticut man was arrested on a federal criminal complaint charging him with the kidnapping and sexual assault of a 12-year-old Massachusetts girl.

As alleged in the complaint, 35-year-old Joshua Besaw of Thompson, Connecticut, encountered a 12-year-old girl at a park in Webster, Massachusetts on May 31, 2019.

Besaw enticed the girl in to his car, identifying himself as “Chuck”, drove her in to a wooded area in Thompson, Connecticut and sexually assaulted her.

According to police, after the assault, he drove the girl to a neighborhood in Dudley, Massachusetts, unknown to the 12-year-old, where he released her. She then borrowed a phone from a stranger to call her parents who brought her to the Webster Police Department to report the incident and was brought to a medical facility for a sexual assault examination.

On July 10, 2019, Webster, Massachusetts Police, in partnership with Connecticut State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), collected DNA evidence, including discarded cigarette butts, which matched DNA collected from the minor victim at the time of assault.

The incident is still being investigated at this time. U.S. Attorney John H. Durham has stressed that, “a criminal complaint is not evidence of guilt. Charges are only allegations, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”

This prosecution is also part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood Initiative, aimed at protecting children from sexual abuse and exploitation. More on the initiative: www.justice.gov/psc