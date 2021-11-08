Three Hartford men arrested in MA after reported catalytic converter thefts

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WTNH) — Three Hartford men were arrested in Massachusetts Monday morning after a report of “suspicious person” and burglaries.

At about 6:45 a.m., a resident of the Beaudoin Village housing complex alerted police of a suspicious person crawling out from under their neighbor’s cars with what appeared to be a catalytic converter.

Responding officers located a vehicle matching the description of the car involved in the suspicious activity – a gold Acura. Police say they spotted it driving turning onto Easthampton Road, then crashing off the side of the road. Police saw three men get out of the car and run from the scene.

One suspect, identified as William Reyes, 29, of Hartford, CT, was caught at the scene by Holyoke Police.

Mass. State Police and K-9 teams assisted with the pursuit of the other two suspects.

The second suspect, identified as Johquan Angol, 26, of Hartford, CT, was tracked to the University Park Apartment and was apprehended behind a dumpster. The third suspect, identified later as Daniel Angol, 24, was found on Beech Street and arrested. A Glock 19 gun was found in the suspects’ vehicle.

Reyes is charged with the following:

Failure to Stop for Police

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Leaving the scene of property damage

Receiving stolen property

Possession of Burglarious Instruments

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Possession of a firearm during a felony

Large Capacity firearm in a vehicle

Possession of ammunition without a FID

Johquan Angol is charged with the following:

Receiving stolen property

Possession of Burglarious Instruments

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Possession of a firearm during a felony

Large Capacity firearm in a vehicle

Possession of ammunition without a FID

Daniel Angol is charged with the following:

Receiving stolen property

Possession of Burglarious Instruments

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Possession of a firearm during a felony

Large Capacity firearm in a vehicle

Possession of ammunition without a FID

Holyoke PD thanked the witness for informing them of the suspicious activity and said “due to the alert citizen and the information they provided, three criminals were apprehended and taken off the streets of Holyoke. We at the Holyoke Police Department are very grateful for the relationship we have with many of our citizens.”