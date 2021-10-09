Three men arrested in Springfield, connected to drug trafficking in Connecticut and Massachusetts

(WTNH)– Connecticut State Police Statewide Narcotics Task Force collaborated with multiple agencies to investigate the drug and weapon distribution in the Greater Hartford Area.

According to reports, police arrested three Springfield individuals on Sept. 30 in connection to trafficking drugs and weapons. When police arrested the individuals, they seized 16 firearms, 15,000 packets of heroin, and almost one kilogram of fentanyl.

“This interagency, multistate effort has a significant regional impact on public safety across two states. Law enforcement worked together across agency and state lines to interrupt a significant network of drug and gun distribution,” said Anthony Gulluni, Hampden Mass. District Attorney. “I thank the investigators and agencies involved in this complicated investigation who worked collaboratively with each other to do their jobs and make their communities safer.”

During the investigation, police noticed 22-year-old Geovanni Saldana would travel from Springfield to Hartford, carrying significant amounts of narcotics. Police arrested Saldana on I-91 in Longmeadow towards Springfield. He was traveling 95 grams of fentanyl and heroin.

Saldana is currently held on bail at $250,000. Police are charging Saldana with trafficking heroin/fentanyl of 36-100 grams. He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 1.

Connecticut State Police was observing another individual who was attempting to leave the Hartford location. When police searched the area, they located 15,000 bags of heroin, 800 grams of fentanyl, and a 9mm gun.

Reports say that during the following day, officers executed several search warrants in Springfield and West Springfield. During the search, police seized 14 firearms, various amounts of narcotics, and $10,000.

Police are charging Springfield Alxendaer Rivera with trafficking cocaine of 18 grams or more, possession to distribute a class A drug, possession of a firearm with an FID card, and improper store of a firearm. The 31-year-old was released on a $50,000 bail and will appear in court on Nov. 4.

Jose Rios, 31, is facing five charges, including possession of a sawed-off shotgun, four counts of improper storage of a large capacity of firearm, and seven counts of possession of a firearm with an FID card. The Springfield native is currently being held without the right to bail on dangerousness and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 9.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay up to date at WTNH.com and the News 8 app.