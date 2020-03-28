Trump considers enforceable quarantine in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey

FILE – In this March 20, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump listens as White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington. Birx has emerged as one of the most important voices in the administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, spelling out the implications of the virus in personal terms while attempting to reassure Americans that it is centering its response to the pandemic with a data-driven mindset. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(ABC) — President Donald Trump said Saturday he may announce an enforceable quarantine in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut areas.

Trump noted that he “doesn’t want to do it, but may have to.”

“There’s a possibility that sometime today we’ll do a quarantine, short-term two weeks, on New York, probably New Jersey, certain parts of Connecticut,” Trump told reporters on the South Lawn.

The president said that he would restrict travel from those areas because “they’re having problems down in Florida, a lot of New Yorkers going down, we don’t want that.”

Trump said he may do so while New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was holding a separate conference. Cuomo said he had not spoken to the president about such a measure and did not know what it would entail.