Trump considers enforceable quarantine in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey

(ABC) — President Donald Trump said Saturday he may announce an enforceable quarantine in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut areas.
Trump noted that he “doesn’t want to do it, but may have to.”
“There’s a possibility that sometime today we’ll do a quarantine, short-term two weeks, on New York, probably New Jersey, certain parts of Connecticut,” Trump told reporters on the South Lawn.
The president said that he would restrict travel from those areas because “they’re having problems down in Florida, a lot of New Yorkers going down, we don’t want that.”
Trump said he may do so while New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was holding a separate conference. Cuomo said he had not spoken to the president about such a measure and did not know what it would entail.