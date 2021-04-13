Two CT brothers lead MA State Police on car, helicopter chase; arrested on more than a dozen charges

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WTNH) — Two Connecticut men are in custody after leading Massachusetts Police on a car chase Tuesday.

Just after noon Tuesday, a Massachusetts State Police Trooper stationed on Route 84 east in Sturbridge monitoring traffic saw a black Acura sedan pass him driving with no front license plate.

The Trooper followed the vehicle. As they were approaching Exit 3, the Acura made erratic lane changes, cutting off other motorists, and exited Route 84.

The Trooper followed the car and watched it make an illegal U-turn and reenter Route 84 east. The Trooper turned on his emergency lights to try to stop the vehicle, but the Acura did not obey the signal.

During the pursuit, the Trooper saw the two front-seat occupants switch places while the vehicle was moving.

A short time later, the Troop Deputy Officer ordered the Trooper following the Acura to fall back, ordering a “follow-up investigation in an attempt to identify the occupants.”

The State Police Air Wing was deployed and followed the car while relaying location information to Troopers on the ground. Video of the air pursuit shows the Acura weaving in and out of traffic, making dangerous lane changes, and doubling back on some previously driven streets.

The Acura eventually stopped and three individuals exited and vehicle and surrendered to the helicopter. They laid down on the ground with their hands up until Troopers arrived moments later.

Police arrested two of the suspects, releasing the third without charges. The arrested suspects were transported to the Sturbridge Barracks.

Oscar Santiago, 25, of Hartford and Omar Santiago, 25, of New Britain were both charged with:

Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle;

Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash;

Failure to Stop for Police;

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle;

Attaching Plates Wrong Motor Vehicle Plates;

Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle;

Speeding;

Breakdown Lane Violation;

Marked Lanes Violation;

Fail to Signal;

License Plate Violation;

Improper Turn; and

Passing Violation.

Oscar was additionally charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

See the video taken from Air 5 here: https://youtu.be/B3Y-5xE4TWY