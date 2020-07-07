Urban to suburban: realtors say wave of NY residents are fleeing virus in the city by purchasing homes in CT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Realtors are seeing a boom in business since the pandemic began in March. Thousands of New Yorkers have either rented or bought a house in Connecticut since cases of COVID-19 spiked in the Big Apple.

You may have noticed more New York plates while driving here in CT lately. The United States Postal Service reported to the Hartford Courant that about 16,000 New Yorkers have changed their addresses to Connecticut since March.

News 8 spoke with one realtor who says at first many were renting, but now they’re buying up properties. And it’s not just in Fairfield County where you might expect it.

We spoke with Anne Frewen from the Higgins Group who says New Haven and Litchfield Counties are seeing more business.

“Before the pandemic, we were hoping to get up to list price,” she said. “Things were selling slightly below list price. We were taking price reductions. No ones really putting in price reductions at all anymore,” said Frewen.

She says they’ve even started an Urban to Suburban division at their company to help folks from the city pick a spot in Connecticut. She believes it may stay this way for a while as many expect to do more of their work from home in the upcoming months.