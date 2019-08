PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (WTNH) — An up close and personal shark encounter caught on camera off Provincetown, Massachusetts.

They were planning to go for a swim, when they noticed the fin of a Great White Shark.

They said the shark was about the size of their boat: 20 feet!

