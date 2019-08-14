VIDEO: Distracted driving dash cam footage, texting caused accident

BERLIN, Mass. (WTNH) — A driver reportedly texting at the wheel in Berlin, Mass. drove head-long into a utility pole and flipped their vehicle.
In a post on Facebook Monday, Berlin Police shared a video of a motor vehicle crash they responded to on July 23rd of this year.
Police report that the operators received only minor injuries and were issued a citation for texting while driving.
Berlin PD said in a post that the video is intended as an educational warning and remind everyone about the series outcomes that result from any kind of distracted driving.
They encourage everyone to put the phone away when driving and that “The text, email, Facebook, [or] Snapchat message can wait – it is not worth your life or the life of another person.”