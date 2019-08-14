VIDEO: Distracted driving dash cam footage, texting caused accident

BERLIN, Mass. (WTNH) — A driver reportedly texting at the wheel in Berlin, Mass. drove head-long into a utility pole and flipped their vehicle.

In a post on Facebook Monday, Berlin Police shared a video of a motor vehicle crash they responded to on July 23rd of this year.

Police report that the operators received only minor injuries and were issued a citation for texting while driving.

**ATTENTION ALL DRIVERS** This is video footage of a motor vehicle crash we responded to on July 23rd of this year. We are glad that the operators received only minor injuries. The operator of the sedan was issued a citation for texting while driving. We want to remind everyone about the serious outcomes that can result from texting and driving, being distracted by any other means, or impairment from drugs or alcohol. This video is meant to be an educational release and inappropriate/ derogatory comments will be removed. Please use this as a self reminder, or to show your family & friends. The text, email, Facebook, Snapchat Message can wait- it is not worth your life or the life of another person. #drivenowtextlater Posted by Berlin Police Department on Monday, August 12, 2019

Berlin PD said in a post that the video is intended as an educational warning and remind everyone about the series outcomes that result from any kind of distracted driving.

They encourage everyone to put the phone away when driving and that “The text, email, Facebook, [or] Snapchat message can wait – it is not worth your life or the life of another person.”