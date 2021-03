BOSTON, Mass. (WTNH) — An early morning rescue out in the Atlantic Ocean Sunday.

The Coast Guard located and helped an injured fisherman 60 miles south of Nantucket around 3:30 a.m.

A 41-year-old crew member on the commercial fishing boat ‘Furious’ injured his hand and called for assistance.

He was airlifted from the area around 7 a.m. and was brought to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for care.