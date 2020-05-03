WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo, northeast governors announcement joint consortium to acquire much-needed PPE, ventilators, tests

(WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont joined New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and other regional governors in a press conference Sunday to announce regional buying consortium to jointly procure PPE, tests, ventilators, and other medical equipment.

“Today we are launching a regional buying consortium with seven states to jointly procure PPE, tests, ventilators, and other medical equipment to increase market power and bring prices down,” Gov. Cuomo announced.

The northeast states – New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Delaware, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania – will be sharing resources for medical equipment and will be using reliable vendors with whom to do business for the PPE.

“We’re much stronger together…let’s see what we can produce together,” Governor Ned Lamont. The governor added that the states closed together, they will reopen together, and now they will be working together to make sure first responders and frontline workers consistently have what they need to handle the crisis.

“Government has to work and work well” for the public, Gov. Cuomo said. “They are paying for it, they deserve it.”

He added, for individuals across the country who want to thank and honor the healthcare workers and front-line workers during the pandemic, “act responsibly, wear a mask, and socially-distance. That is your social responsibility in the middle of this overall pandemic….You know how you show love? Wearing a mask.”

He additionally announced the regional states are implementing a policy that every hospital is required to have a 90 day supply of PPE. The goal is to prevent an insignificant scramble for gowns, masks, and gloves since the crisis began.

Today is day 64 since the governor closed NYC due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Cuomo announced Sunday the number of COVID-related hospitalizations in NYC is going down. However, the number of deaths is 280 in the last 24 hours, Cuomo called it “tremendously distressing.”