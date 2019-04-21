Woman hacked to death in Brooklyn apartment
(WTNH) - New York police say they have a person of interest after two women were attacked with an ax.
20-year-old Savannah Rivera was found hacked to death in her apartment in Brooklyn early Saturday morning.
A second woman who lives there, 21-year-old Angela Valle, was critically hurt.
Police believe the victims knew their attacker.
They found an ax in a dumpster nearby.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Senator Walsh facing backlash for comment about nurses
- Rapper Eminem celebrates being 11 years sober
- 14,000 people show up to celebrate 4/20 in San Francisco
- NASA celebrates Earth Day
- State Police investigate officer involved shooting in Wethersfield
- Experts to review how Boeing 737 Max Jet flight control system was approved by FAA
- Robotics considered a sport in several states including Connecticut
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Connecticut River continues to overflow its banks
The Connecticut River continues to overflow its banks.Read More »
- Hurricane Michael upgraded to Category 5
- NOAA: March 2019 was second-hottest on record
- Rain and melting snow contributes to Connecticut River flooding
- Connecticut receives total of $1 million in federal aid from 2018 storms, tornadoes
- New Haven's cherry blossoms will be at full peak by the end of April
- 6 states under blizzard warnings as residents prepare for April snow storm
- Start working now on getting a green lawn this year
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
UPDATE: State police identify passengers in car in Wethersfield shooting
Connecticut State Police confirm the names of the operator and passenger of a...Read More »
-
Capitol Report: Lamont discusses first 100 days in office
Governor Lamont sat before reporters in an informal fireside chat last week,...Read More »
-
State Police investigate officer involved shooting in Wethersfield
"Our officers have to make split-second decisions."Read More »
-
Woman hacked to death in Brooklyn apartment
New York police say they have a person of interest after two women were...Read More »
-
Newington police investigating stabbing assault, two stab victims hospitalized
Newington police responded to a call at a restaurant for a stabbing assault...Read More »
Video Center
-
Capitol Report: several proposed state laws targeting younger parents
Lawmakers are targeting the younger generation! We're talking about the changes they're trying to make in Hartford.Read More »
-
Capitol Report: News 8's George Colli breaks down Lamont's first 100 days
George Colli joins us as we break down the governor's first 100 days and the progress in hartford so far this session.Read More »
-
Capitol Report: Gov. Lamont discusses first 100 days in office
Governor Lamont sat before reporters in an informal fireside chat last week, to discuss his first 100 days in office. He talked for about 45 minutes and hit on a variety of topics. Here's a look at some of what he had to say.Read More »