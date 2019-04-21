Regional News

Woman hacked to death in Brooklyn apartment

Posted: Apr 21, 2019 11:20 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 21, 2019 11:20 AM EDT

(WTNH) - New York police say they have a person of interest after two women were attacked with an ax.

20-year-old Savannah Rivera was found hacked to death in her apartment in Brooklyn early Saturday morning.

A second woman who lives there, 21-year-old Angela Valle, was critically hurt.

Police believe the victims knew their attacker.

They found an ax in a dumpster nearby.
 

