Regional Water Authority urging the public to stay off the ice at reservoirs

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Temperatures may be well below freezing, but the Regional Water Authority is issuing a warning for people to stay off the ice at reservoirs.

Whether it’s ice skating or ice fishing, all are very popular this time of the year, but the public is being warned to steer clear of ice-covered reservoirs as the ice can look deceiving.

“It’s so easy to fall through, to slip,” April Capone, Regional Water Authority’s director of public affairs said. “It’s not cold enough for the ice in this reservoir or any reservoir to be frozen enough to be safe.”

Capone said the public is welcome to enjoy state hiking trails surrounding reservoirs, but in the winter they’re warned against fishing or ice skating.

The reservoir is about 30-feet deep and falling through the ice could leave your body in shock and possibly cause death.

“It lends itself to you becoming disoriented and not being able to find a way out,” Capone said. “Hypothermia sets in quickly.”

Capone said the safest approach for a body of water in the winter is to not approach it at all. To guard against the threat of possible drownings, signs are placed around bodies of water throughout the state and should be strictly observed.

“Rules and regulations are strictly enforced by the Regional Water Authority police force, the cooperation of other area police departments,” Capone said.

People caught ignoring the signs could face a stiff penalty, with fines up to $250.