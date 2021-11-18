Remainder of Bacon Academy football season canceled after staff members placed on paid administrative leave amid Title IX investigation

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – The remainder of the Bacon Academy football season has been canceled after staff members were placed on paid administrative leave, according to the school district.

On Thursday, Superintendent Jeffrey Burt released a statement to the district saying that an investigation has been conducted into an incident involving the interactions of student-athletes from two athletic teams. The allegations were related to violations of Title IX.

As part of the investigation, the staff members involved with one of the teams were placed on paid administrative leave for the duration of the investigation.

Burt said the district has completed the initial investigation of certain allegations, but district officials have learned of multiple additional allegations that must be investigated.

As a result of the investigation, the remainder of the football season has been canceled, including a varsity football game against RHAM on Thanksgiving.

No additional information has been released at this time. Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.