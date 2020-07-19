Remains believed to be of missing Connecticut teen found in West Virginia

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV (WTNH) — Police in Hampshire County, West Virginia believe they have found remains of a missing Connecticut teen last seen a week ago.

Around 11:20 a.m. Saturday, investigators found a shallow grave with remains that believe to be of 14-year-old Jonathan Adams, pending an autopsy at the WV Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, in Charleston.

Adams had been in West Virginia since March, visiting family, according to WV Nexstar station WOWK. He was last seen in his family’s home in Augusta on July 11.

No word on any arrests in connection to Adam’s disappearance.

