Remains in Philadelphia identified as missing Montoursville woman Brenda Jacobs

PHILADELPHIA (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: Human remains found in a Philadelphia storage locker are confirmed to be those of Brenda Jacobs, who was reported missing in 2003 from Montoursville.

A Philadelphia man is in custody in connection to a missing person case out of Montoursville from 2003.

Jade Gillette Babcock, 49, of Philadelphia has been charged with abuse of a corpse after police say they received a tip on Monday that led to the discovery of human remains in a Northeast Philadelphia storage facility.

We’ll have more on this story as it develops.

