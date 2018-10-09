Remembering Napa wildfires 1 year later

Smoke billows up from a fire burning in the mountains over the Napa Valley, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Oakville, Calif. Firefighters gained some ground on a blaze burning in the heart of California’s wine country but face another tough day ahead with low humidity and high winds expected to return. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Monday marks exactly one year since a firestorm devastated parts of California.

Six massive fires in four counties burned more than 200,000 acres in the North Bay area back in 2017.

It took 23 days before all of the fires were contained.

In all, 44 people were killed and 8,900 buildings were destroyed.

On Monday, communities held ceremonies to remember the lives lost in the fires.