(WTNH) – Connecticut’s Sales Tax-Free Week is set to begin this Sunday, giving residents a break from the state sales tax of 6.35 percent.

The savings will last from Sunday, August 21 through Saturday, August 27. During the week, clothes and shoes that are under $100 per item will not be taxed.

Some of the items that qualify include jeans, shirts, pajamas, swimsuits, work clothes, uniforms, socks, and shoes.

There are several items that are not included in the tax-free week, even if sold for under $100, that include jewelry, sports uniforms, handbags and purses, and boots.

To see the full list of items that qualify, click here.