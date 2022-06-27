HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state’s minimum wage is set to increase at the end of this week.
The current minimum wage is $13 an hour and will increase to $14 an hour beginning Friday, July 1.
This change comes after Governor Ned Lamont signed legislation into law three years ago that schedules several increases for the minimum wage over a 5-year period.
“For too long, while the nation’s economy grew, the income of the lowest-earning workers has stayed flat, making already existing pay disparities even worse and preventing hardworking families from obtaining financial security,” Governor Lamont said. “This is a fair, gradual increase for workers who will invest the money right back into our economy and continue supporting local businesses in their communities.”
Here is a breakdown of the minimum wage increases:
- $11.00 on October 1, 2019
- $12.00 on September 1, 2020
- $13.00 on August 1, 2021
- $14.00 on July 1, 2022
- $15.00 on June 1, 2023