HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state’s minimum wage is set to increase at the end of this week.

The current minimum wage is $13 an hour and will increase to $14 an hour beginning Friday, July 1.

This change comes after Governor Ned Lamont signed legislation into law three years ago that schedules several increases for the minimum wage over a 5-year period.

“For too long, while the nation’s economy grew, the income of the lowest-earning workers has stayed flat, making already existing pay disparities even worse and preventing hardworking families from obtaining financial security,” Governor Lamont said. “This is a fair, gradual increase for workers who will invest the money right back into our economy and continue supporting local businesses in their communities.”

Here is a breakdown of the minimum wage increases: