Reminder: Oct. 26 is the final day for CT residents to register to vote

(WTNH) – Tuesday, October 26 is the final day for eligible Connecticut residents to register to vote ahead of Election Day.

Potential voters can register online by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, in person at the registrar’s office in town hall between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m., or by mail as long as the registration is postmarked by Oct. 26.

Connecticut residents can check their registration and look up their polling place here.

“Tuesday is the last day to register before Election Day. Every Connecticut voter must and will have the opportunity to cast their ballots safely and securely. If you aren’t yet registered, don’t wait! Register now at myvote.ct.gov/register or your local town hall, and make a plan to vote on Election Day. Your vote is your voice,” said Secretary of the State Denise Merrill.

